Nvidia delivers another quarter of stellar growth amid growing concern over AI economy

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

Artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia on Wednesday announced another quarter of astounding quarterly growth as investors try to decipher whether technology’s latest craze is overblown hyperbole or a springboard into a new era of prosperity and productivity.

The results for the November-January period blew past the analyst projections that shape investors’ perceptions, as has been the case since Nvidia’s high-end chips emerged as AI’s best building blocks three years ago.

Nvidia’s fiscal fourth-quarter surged 73% from the previous year to $68.1 billion while its profit nearly doubled to roughly $43 billion, or $1.76 per share.

The Santa Clara, California, company also provided a forecast exceeding analyst projections while its CEO Jensen Huang provided commentary feeding into his thesis that the AI boom is still in the early stages of a buildout that will reshape society.

Nvidia’s stock price rose nearly 4% in extended trading after the numbers came out.

