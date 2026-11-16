Some U.S. banks are reporting technical issues and delays with online banking on Monday.

JPMorgan said in a statement that due to a "technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds."

"We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible," the statement added.

Amid the reports, U.S. Bank said that its systems are "not directly impacted" but that clients may experience transaction delays while trying to send or receive Zelle payments with another bank.

Zelle said in a statement that the digital payments network is not down and is "operating as it should," but that "an issue at the financial institutions may be impacting broader services, including Zelle payments, for some of their customers."

More than 2,400 financial institutions use Zelle.

On its website previously, Wells Fargo said that there are "technical issues, but we're working to resolve them as quickly as possible," though it no longer states that on the page.

All financial systems operated by the Federal Reserve are currently operating normally, according to its website. That includes ACH transfers processed by the Federal Reserve between different banks.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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