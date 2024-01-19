Business

Sports Illustrated's publisher terminates most of staff in mass layoff

By Leah Sarnoff, ABC News

Marko Geber/Getty Images

By Leah Sarnoff, ABC News

NEW YORK — Sports Illustrated employees were notified on Friday that their jobs were being terminated.

The Sports Illustrated union posted on X: "This is another difficult day in what has been a difficult four years for Sports Illustrated under Arena Group (previously The Maven) stewardship. We are calling on ABG to ensure the continued publication of SI and allow it to serve our audience in the way it has for nearly 70 years."

The magazine is owned by Authentic Brands Group.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!