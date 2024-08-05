Stock futures tumble as recession fears fuel calls for interest rate cut

NEW YORK — Stock futures plummeted on Monday as markets reckoned with a disappointing jobs report last week that fueled concern of a possible recession.

Each of the major stock indexes fell more than 2% in pre-market trading on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped nearly 6%.

The market downturn triggered calls for a large interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's next meeting in September. Some investors voiced an even more urgent request for a rare emergency rate cut as soon as this week.

