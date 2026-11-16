More drops for Nvidia and other AI stocks drag the US market lower

NEW YORK — More drops for AI stocks are dragging the U.S. market lower, led by Nvidia. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Monday and was on track for a third straight loss. The weakness for tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite down a market-leading 1.1%, but the rest of the market was holding up better. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped a more modest 0.1%. Nvidia sank again following last week’s resignation of its CEO, Jensen Huang. Rival chip companies also dropped and gave up earlier gains made on hopes for a competitive advantage. Treasury yields eased a bit following last week’s jump.

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Tech stocks are leading U.S. futures lower ahead of the first quarterly earnings from Nvidia after the abrupt departure of CEO Jensen Huang, as well as the potential market debut of Anthropic in what is expected to be among the largest ever.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.6% on Monday, while those for the Nasdaq declined 1.4%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%.

Stocks across the artificial intelligence sector are almost universally lower and Nvidia is down nearly 4% before the company posts earnings Tuesday. Huang's resignation hit AI stocks last week. Huang had been one of the biggest advocates for AI and his downfall triggered questions over how the global AI boom could be impacted.

There have been increasing concerns that the robust growth of AI capital spending may slow, even before Huang's departure. The sweep of Congress by Democrats in midterm elections is seen as a risk by some for the development of AI data centers, which had flourished under a friendly administration. A backlash against those data centers by many voters coalesced this year.

“The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia,” Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a commentary Monday. “Now the risk has become even more serious.”

The stock market debut of Anthropic is expected this week. Anthropic is looking for an approximately $1.3 trillion valuation when it goes public. The company behind the Claude chatbot said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it will sell 825 million shares priced between $70 and $78 a share. That would give Anthropic the ability to raise more than $61 billion, if the IPO is priced at the midpoint.

Shares of L3Harris, a contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration, declined 3.4% in premarket trading after Trump administration officials suggested it may be at fault for a nationwide ground stop Friday that grounded thousands of flights.

President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China.

Also this week, the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting are set to be released Wednesday, which could offer more detail on potential rate hikes later this year and in early 2027.

Energy prices stabilized as tensions in the Middle East drag on, though the flow of crude is recovering to prewar levels. The International Energy Agency said last week that Gulf exports "recovered much faster than global oil demand."

Brent crude, the international standard, declined 0.5% to $95.34 per barrel, still much higher than the approximately $72 a barrel in late February before the Iran war began. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.3%, to $88.31 a barrel.

Diesel prices fell below $6 per gallon for the first time since early September, according to the motor club AAA.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.3% to 10,939.35. Germany’s DAX dipped 0.1% to 26,719.17, while France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.1% to 8,379.14. Asian markets were mostly lower.

The U.S. dollar was trading at 159.61 Japanese yen and was almost unchanged. The euro was trading at $1.1011, down from $1.1029.

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