'Trump Coins' lauds Trump for soaring gold prices. Experts point to economic uncertainty

WASHINGTON — A marketing email distributed this month by Trump Coins, a commemorative coin venture launched last year by President Donald Trump, attributes the soaring value of gold and other metals in recent weeks to the president's "return to the spotlight."

"President Trump's bold stance on tariffs, American industry, and economic protection is pushing investors out of risky fiat and back into safe-haven metals," the marketing email reads. "Confidence in strong U.S. leadership is driving real demand."

But some experts assert that the sudden surge in gold reflects not "strong U.S. leadership" or "Trump's ongoing momentum," as Trump Coins frames it -- but instead a consequence of financial uncertainty inspired by Trump's erratic economic policies, including his commitment to impose widespread tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners.

The premise that rising gold prices evince a thriving U.S. economy runs "completely contrary to reality," said Paolo Pasquariello, a finance professor at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Experts who ABC News spoke with said that the value of gold often rises in times of economic turmoil, particularly during trade wars or anticipated inflation.

"The fact that gold prices are going up right now sends as strong a message of displeasure with President Trump's economic policies as I can think of," Pasquariello said.

In the weeks since Trump's self-styled "Liberation Day" -- when he announced a sweeping set of tariffs -- gold has notched several record highs. This week, the price of gold surpassed $3,500 per ounce for the first time.

Meanwhile, markets have tumbled in recent weeks, and the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday that "escalating trade tensions" have dimmed "both short-term and long-term growth prospects."

On April 16, when Trump Coins sent the marketing email lauding "another new record" for gold, it said the reason "isn't just economic -- it's political."

"Trump's return to the spotlight is reigniting belief in real value and asset-based security," the email said. "Central banks are stockpiling, buyers are doubling down, and Trump's ongoing momentum keeps pushing metals forward."

But experts said that skyrocketing gold prices have often been linked to periods of instability -- offering the 2008 financial crisis and, more recently, Russia's invasion of Ukraine as examples.

Despite its volatility, gold is "the quintessential safe-haven asset" in times of economic uncertainty, said Campbell Harvey, a professor of finance at Duke University's Fuqua School.

Another explanation cited by experts for the precipitous rise in gold is that Trump's policies have shaken confidence in some of the top alternative safe-haven assets: the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury bonds. Depreciation in the value of the U.S. dollar and volatility in Treasury yields have made gold more attractive as investors look for a safe haven, experts said.

Trump Coins frames itself as "the only medallions authorized and endorsed/designed by President Trump himself." The commemorative coins, which include gold and silver busts of Trump, emerged during the 2024 presidential campaign as one of several merchandising ventures Trump profited from -- a list that also included watches, sneakers, bibles and guitars.

After his 2024 triumph, Trump unveiled a one-ounce "Victory Gold Medallion" -- with the president's face and signature pressed in solid gold -- for $3,645.47, a thousand-dollar upcharge compared to the price of an ounce of gold at the time. The "Victory Gold Medallion" now retails for more than $4,628, an increase of nearly $1,000 since late November and more than $1,300 higher than the current market price of an ounce of gold.

Details about the terms of Trump's agreements with the merchandise company that sells his coins, JBCZ Group LLC, are not public. But experts said Trump has likely profited handsomely from this venture in light of gold's precipitous rise.

As an investment strategy, experts say that other forms of gold may perform better in the long-run than Trump-branded coins.

"If you want to invest in gold, it's best to actually use an ETF," said Harvey, referring to a security that allows investors to invest in an underlying asset without purchasing that asset. In contrast, solid gold bars -- or Trump Coins -- are more difficult to sell, Harvey explained, and "that means when you sell, you sell it at a discount."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.