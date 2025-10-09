US buys Argentine pesos, finalizes $20 billion currency swap

WASHINGTON — The U.S. directly purchased Argentine pesos on Thursday and finalized a $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina's central bank, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a social media post.

The intent is to provide assistance from the Latin American country’s economic turmoil.

“U.S. Treasury is prepared, immediately, to take whatever exceptional measures are warranted to provide stability to markets,” Bessent said, adding that the Treasury Department conducted four days of meetings with Argentinian Finance Minister Luis Caputo in Washington D.C. to come up with the deal.

Bessent has insisted that the Argentina credit swap is not a bailout. Last month, President Donald Trump stopped short of promising Argentina's President Javier Milei a financial bailout from the Latin American country's economic turmoil.

Still, U.S. farmers and Democratic lawmakers have criticized the deal as a bailout of a country that has benefited from sales of soybeans to China, to the detriment of U.S. farmers.

Argentina is one of the biggest Latin American economies and the biggest borrower from the International Monetary Fund — its total outstanding credit as of Aug. 31 is $41.8 billion.

The offer to financially help Argentina comes as Trump has frequently promoted his "America First" agenda. Critics contend that the planned intervention is a way to reward a personal friend of Trump's who is facing a critical midterm election next month.

Milei celebrated Bessent’s announcement on social media, hailing his economy minister, Luis Caputo, as “far and away, the best Minister of Economy in all of Argentine history…!!!”

Caputo was in Washington last week for talks with Bessent about the swap line.

Argentina’s deregulation minister, Federico Sturzenegger, also congratulated Caputo and the rest of the economic team. “Let’s keep working so that our children want to stay and live in Argentina,” he wrote, adding a pitch to voters to support Milei in the crucial midterm elections later this month.

_____

Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre in Buenos Aires contributed reporting.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.