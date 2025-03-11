US stocks drop amid fresh tariffs on Canada, recession fears

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday, extending losses suffered a day earlier amid a fresh round of tariffs on Canada and concern about a possible recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled about 515 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked down 0.4%.

The Tuesday selloff extended a days-long market decline touched off by U.S. tariffs imposed last week on Canada, Mexico and China, some of which were delayed.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced retaliatory measures on Canada after they slapped a 25% tariff on electricity sent to the U.S., saying that he is imposing an additional 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, bringing those tariffs to 50%.

The move escalated a global trade war that intensified a day earlier, when China slapped retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., deepening trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

On Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 4%, recording its worst day of trading since 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 each dropped more than 2% on Monday.

The market drawdown on Monday extended losses last week. The S&P 500 recorded its worst week since September.

When asked about a potential recession in an interview broadcast on Sunday, Trump said tariffs imposed in recent days could bring about a "period of transition."

"I hate to predict things like that," Trump told Fox News in an interview recorded on Thursday. "It takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us.”

In response to a question later on Sunday about his reluctance to rule out a recession, Trump said: "I tell you what, of course you hesitate. Who knows?"

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected Tuesday morning to release a report on how many jobs are open in the economy, which could provide another clue about the strength of economy amid the new recession concerns. An inflation report is expected Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.

