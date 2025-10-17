Wall Street steadies after its slide as banks recover some of their losses

NEW YORK — The U.S. stock market seems to be steadying on Friday, as banks recover some of their sharp losses from the day before, but Wall Street has been prone to big swings hour to hour over the last week.

The S&P 500 edged down by 0.1% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 91 points, or 0.2%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% lower.

Loses for Big Tech stocks weighed on the market, including a 0.6% dip for Nvidia. They’re fighting criticism that their stock prices have soared too high because of the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology, even though their profits have also been growing quickly.

But bank stocks stabilized after several reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, including Fifth Third Bancorp, Huntington Bancshares and Truist Financial. That helped steady the group, a day after stocks across the industry tumbled on worries about potentially bad loans hitting smaller and midsized banks.

The two banks at the center of Thursday’s concerns also rose Friday to trim some of their sharp losses.

Zions Bancorp., which is charging off $50 million of loans where it found “apparent misrepresentations and contractual defaults” by the borrowers, added 3.4% following its 13.1% loss.

Western Alliance Bancorp, which is suing a borrower due to allegations of fraud, rose 2.9% after its 10.8% tumble on Thursday.

Scrutiny is rising on the quality of loans that banks and other lenders have broadly made following last month's Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing of First Brands Group, a supplier of aftermarket auto parts.

One of the financial firms that could feel pain because of First Brands bankruptcy, Jefferies Financial Group, rose 4.8% Friday. It had lost roughly 30% of its value since mid-September.

The question is whether the lenders’ problems are just a collection of one-offs or a signal of something larger threatening the industry. Uncertainty is high following a long stretch where many borrowers were able to keep running even with higher interest rates.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon addressed the issue on an earnings conference call with analysts earlier this week.

“When you see one cockroach, there are probably more,” Dimon said. “Everyone should be forewarned on this one.”

“But banks make loan loss provisions and typically have plenty of capital to keep the cockroaches from causing structural damage,” Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. “Based on earnings and data so far, it looks like this isn’t an infestation” and that the potential canary in the coal mine “is probably passed out and not dead.”

Trading has been shaky on Wall Street throughout this week, since President Donald Trump threatened to place much higher tariffs on China.

But Trump told Fox News Channel's “Sunday Morning Futures” that such high tariffs are not sustainable, helping to ease some of the worries. He also said that he would meet with China’s leader, Xi Jinping, at an upcoming conference in South Korea after earlier saying there seemed to be “no reason” for such a meeting.

In stock markets abroad, indexes tumbled across much of Europe and Asia.

Germany’s DAX lost 1.8%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 2.5% for two of the world’s bigger losses.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held steadier following sharp slides on Thursday spurred by investors rushing into investments seen as safer.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held at 3.99%, where it was late Thursday.

AP Writers Teresa Cerojano and Matt Ott contributed.

