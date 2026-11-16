NEW YORK — Warren Buffett upped his annual Thanksgiving donation as he advances plans to give away his entire fortune.

The billionaire investor pledged Monday to donate about $5.5 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to his family's foundations — an estimated value more than four times as large as recent years' November stock gifts.

The goal, he reiterated Monday, is to grow the grants each year as he donates all his shares by 2034 to four charitable foundations associated with his three children. He emphasized his faith in his children Monday, writing that they “have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades” and that he trusts “their abilities and their fidelity.”

In brief comments, Buffett wrote that kindness “compounds” as he reflected on the “costless benefits” he and his longtime business partner received from their teachers. His good fortune, he said, “has come in the form of people who were kind to me and expected nothing in return.”

“This Thanksgiving, thank one of the selfless people in your own life,” Buffett wrote. “Better yet, be a benefactor for someone else.”

Buffett donated 9,225,000 Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock to the foundations — 3,690,000 shares to The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 1,845,000 shares each to The Sherwood Foundation, The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation. Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares opened trading Monday at $594 a share.

The next generation of Buffetts tends to fly under the radar even as the children have grown poised to join the ranks of the country's largest donors. The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after Warren Buffett's first wife, has supported reproductive healthcare organizations in the U.S. and internationally.

The Sherwood Foundation, Susie Buffett's organization, has been a stalwart funder for early childhood education within the U.S. Much of Howard Buffett's grantmaking supports food security and conflict mitigation internationally — with a recent focus on Ukraine. Peter Buffett and his wife, Jennifer, have largely sought to empower women and girls around the world through the NoVo Foundation.

The Thanksgiving donations have, in recent years, come in addition to the main gifts made every summer by Warren Buffett. This year he cut off the Gates Foundation, the longtime beneficiary of the bulk of his charity, from all future gifts. He said the decision was driven more so by his belief in his three kids' readiness than Bill Gates' ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This year's Thanksgiving stock gift is Buffett's first since stepping down as the chairman and CEO of the $1 trillion conglomerate he built. He wrote Monday that his confidence in Berkshire Hathaway is "as strong as ever." The third quarter saw the company repurchase $9.6 billion worth of its own shares and a return to growth for its massive cash pile.

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