NEW YORK — When Anthropic's stock begins trading for the first time later this week, it will be a big test not only for the company behind the Claude AI chatbot but also for the entire artificial-intelligence industry and the U.S. stock market itself.

Anthropic's initial public offering will reverberate far beyond anyone geeky enough to understand what its business structure as a "public benefit corporation" means. It will likely affect even people who make no changes to their 401(k) accounts.

Here's a look at what investors should know ahead of the highly anticipated IPO:

Anthropic will instantly become one of Wall Street’s biggest stocks

Anthropic is planning to sell shares of its stock for between $70 and $78 apiece, which would likely give it a total value of more than $1 trillion.

Such a size would rival Walmart, which has more than 10,900 stores around the world, and JPMorgan Chase, whose roots go back to 1799. It would also be more valuable than Coca-Cola, IBM, Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and General Motors — combined.

Investors could end up owning Anthropic, even without buying any shares

At that size, Anthropic could quickly join indexes that track wide swaths of the stock market, which in turn could bring in even more investment.

Anthropic could join the Nasdaq 100 index within just a few weeks, for example. The index tracks the 100 largest nonfinancial companies trading on the Nasdaq, and it's a popular way for investors to get a quick read on how tech stocks are doing generally.

The index is so popular that an exchange-traded fund that mimics it, Invesco's QQQ ETF, has roughly $457 billion invested in it. If Anthropic joins the index, QQQ and other funds tracking the Nasdaq 100 would automatically buy Anthropic stock.

It would take longer for Anthropic to join the more widely followed S&P 500 index, though. To enter that index, a stock needs to have traded for at least 12 months, among other criteria.

Investors buying Anthropic stock will have less control of it than is typical

The goal of most companies, above all, is to do well for their owners. Usually, that means making profits and growing, both in the short and long terms.

Anthropic says it too will consider its stockholders, but it will balance their interests against another fundamental goal: "the responsible development and maintenance of advanced AI for the long-term benefit of humanity."

As part of that, Anthropic has set up a long-term benefit trust that will have the ability to elect or remove a majority of the company's board of directors. This trust will not run the day-to-day operations of Anthropic. But its influence means the company could opt for strategies that may not make the most money for investors in the long term.

Shareholders will get less control of Anthropic even beyond that

It's not just the long-term benefit trust that will have an outsized voice on company matters. So will the company's founders.

As part of the IPO, Anthropic is creating a special class of stock that it's giving to CEO Dario Amodei, President Daniela Amodei and five other co-founders. This special class of stock will control 50.1% of the voting power of all the company's outstanding shares.

That means the founders as a group could overshadow every other shareholder and single-handedly dictate issues put before all shareholders, such as how to vote on a potential sale of the company.

Anthropic wants many regular investors to be part of its IPO

The company expects up to 20% of its Class A shares in the IPO to go to what are called “retail investors.” These are regular investors going through a brokerage rather than big institutions getting shares through their connections with Wall Street underwriters.

Most IPOs offer only 5% to 10% of the total offering to retail investors, and Anthropic expects to reach such investors through Charles Schwab, Fidelity and others.

Anthropic is losing money

Anthropic reported a net loss of $104 billion for the first nine months of this year. Compare that with the nearly $53 billion in profit that JPMorgan Chase made over the same period.

But most of that loss does not reflect cash running out the door. Instead, it had to do with losses accountants said it had to record because of the shifting value of some of its debt that can be converted into shares.

Anthropic reported an operating loss of $1.26 billion for the first nine months of the year on $33.24 billion in revenue. That's an improvement from its operating loss of $5.22 billion on less than $2.55 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2025.

The IPO comes at a fragile time for AI and for Wall Street generally

The U.S. stock market could use a boost. It's been shaky since the summer because of several worries hitting the AI industry, which has become the market's most influential.

At first, it was longstanding concerns that prices for AI-related stocks had shot too high in the frenzy around the technology and inflated into a bubble. Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund the industry's growth. Then came this month's sweeping victories for Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections, which raised concerns about more regulation for AI.

Most recently, it was the resignation of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia, the company that's been both supplying chips to AI labs and helping to fund the growth of the broader industry.

All these worries raised questions about whether Anthropic could delay its IPO to wait for a less turbulent time. But market watchers said such a move could also raise more doubts about AI stocks and drive the industry even lower.

How Anthropic's IPO performs could help clarify Wall Street's questions about whether the recent struggles for AI stocks are a temporary setback or the beginning of the end for a potential bubble.

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