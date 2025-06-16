What to know about Trump Mobile, the Trump Organization's new phone plan

NEW YORK — The Trump Organization on Monday announced a mobile phone service and a Trump-branded smartphone, extending the family real estate company into the vast U.S. telecom market.

The announcement arrives exactly 10 years after the launch of President Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, and it features a monthly mobile plan priced at $47.45, an apparent reference to Trump's résumé as the nation's 45th and 47th president.

"I'm incredibly excited to step into this new digital space, hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that's affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on," Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in a statement on Monday.

Trump Mobile follows a long line of various products featuring the Trump family name that President Trump and his family have promoted, including the Trump meme coin, Trump sneakers and Trump guitars.

Here's what to know about Trump Mobile:

What products does Trump Mobile offer?

Trump Mobile offers both a cellular plan and a smartphone.

The company provides 5G service through what it calls "The 47 Plan." Under the service, customers will access the "same coverage as the 3 nationwide phone service carriers," Trump Mobile says on its website. The three top U.S. wireless carriers are Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.

Trump Mobile boasts customer perks such as unlimited talk, text and data; roadside assistance; telehealth services; and free international calling to more than 100 countries. The unlimited texting may be subject to data limits, the company's website says.

The company also sells a smartphone, which it calls, "The T1 Phone."

The gold-colored phone features a built-in camera and 256 gigabyte storage. An American flag and "T1" are inscribed on the back of the phone, according to an image on the company's website.

What are the prices and release dates of Trump Mobile products?

The company's cellular service is priced at $47.45 per month. The company's website says the cellular service is available now.

The Trump Mobile smartphone will cost $499, including a $100 down payment. The smartphone will be released in August, Trump Mobile said on Monday.

Who will lead Trump Mobile?

On Monday, the Trump Organization announced the cellular offerings as a joint venture led by Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as staff at the newly formed Trump Mobile.

"Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we're building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it's what our customers want and deserve," an executive vice president at The Trump Organization told ABC News.

