What to know for booking summer travel: Expert tips on airfare, destinations and more

NEW YORK — As the surge of summer travel draws near, the race to book a great vacation is on.

"If you're looking to travel domestically within the U.S., I think you should be booking now for summer travel," Clint Henderson, travel expert and managing editor of The Points Guy, told ABC News' Good Morning America.

Earlier this month while reporting quarterly earnings, Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian projected "record advance bookings for the summer," telling CNBC that the carrier's credit card data and bookings show customers are highly interested in air travel.

An increase in budget airline routes that has created more competition, paired with an easing of the post-pandemic revenge travel surge, means travelers could see more deals.

"Overall prices are down from where they were when we just had that boom out of the pandemic," Henderson said. "So things are more reasonable."

Hopper, the flight booking app, has shown predicted fares for flights to Europe will be down 10% in price from the same time last year.

Google recently announced its top 20 trending summer destinations, which saw a few newcomers on the list and Paris rose to the No. 2 spot.

With the Olympics taking place there from July 26 through Aug. 11, an uptick in airfare and hotel pricing is expected during the Games.

But those willing to wait out the Olympics could find big savings for flights to the host nation.

The Points Guy has featured deals from Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte to Paris for as low as $515 from August through the fall.

Amsterdam, Prague, Spain and Iceland are among the most reasonably priced European destinations, as seen on Hopper.

Tips for booking summer travel

Don't forget to stay flexible with travel dates and keep midweek in mind for possibly lower fares.

There's also a time during the post-summer rush known as "shoulder season," between September and October, when fares could drop by as much as 30%.

When it comes to airfare purchase timing, the experts at The Points Guy have found prices dip eight to four weeks before the outbound flight, but after the one-month mark, prices will creep back up.

