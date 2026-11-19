Artificial intelligence giant Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday, making it one of the largest public companies in the world at a valuation well above $1.5 trillion. The blockbuster IPO came just five years after the company was founded.

The share price opened at $111.50, though it fell to $97.17 by the close of trading. Still, the stock stood well above its offer price of $83 a share.

The public listing marks a major test for the AI boom as everyday investors weigh the promise and risk of a top frontier model fueling much of the technology.

Dario Amodei, co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, has drawn attention for his public warnings about the catastrophic risk posed by AI, even as he has touted the technology's massive potential benefits.

Amodei became a multi-billionaire on Thursday, along with the company's six other co-founders. That includes his sister, Daniela Amodei, who serves as chair and president of the company.

Previous roles in AI

Prior to co-founding Anthropic, the maker of chatbot Claude, Dario Amodei served as vice president of research at OpenAI, where he helped lead development of its AI models GPT-2 and GPT-3, according to Anthropic's website.

Before that, Dario Amodei worked as a senior research scientist at Google Brain, Google's then-AI lab, Anthropic says. Google ultimately added Google Brain to a team called Google DeepMind.

He earned a doctorate degree in biophysics from Princeton University, and he completed a a postdoctoral fellowship at the Stanford University School of Medicine involving the application of machine learning to biomedical data, Anthropic says.

Amodei on potential benefits and risks

In recent years, Anthropic became a top firm in a cost-intensive but potentially lucrative section of the AI industry centered on advanced models and the tools they empower.

In media appearances and at high-profile events, Dario Amodei has warned about the possibility of severe harm caused by AI, while at the same time promoting the technology's potential benefits.

Public concern over potential catastrophic risks posed by AI has grown in recent months, resulting in part from security incidents disclosed by Anthropic as well as the high-profile resignation of a researcher at the company.

In September, Dario Amodei announced a precautionary slowdown of AI development to ensure sufficient risk prevention.

"Carefully wielded, AI can be the latest in a long line of technological miracles that have uplifted and ennobled humanity," he said in a blog post. "But like many technologies before it, AI brings risks, and because it is such a powerful technology, these risks are serious."

That month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also said he would dial back the pace of his company's AI development.

How Amodei and co-founders stand to benefit from the IPO

The IPO on Thursday brought a windfall for the Anthropic founders.

The company's seven co-founders, including Dario Amodei, each hold a stake of 3.6% to 3.7% of the company's voting common shares, and they each planned to sell a small portion of their stake when the company went public, according to a financial filing.

At the previously anticipated share price of $70 to $78, the portion of the stake to be sold by each one was expected to amount to about $250 million. The remaining stake held by each -- about 3.2% -- was expected to be valued at more than $17 billion.

The wealth of the co-founders stood higher than anticipated with the company's stock closing at above $97 a share after its first day of trading.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.