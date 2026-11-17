SHENZHEN, China — The leaders of China and Canada called for deeper ties Tuesday as Ottawa navigates strained relations with the United States and seeks closer cooperation with Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ summit, and both praised the strategic partnership they agreed to pursue this year and pointed to improving economic ties.

The meeting came a day after Carney said Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if trade negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump fail to maintain an integrated North American auto industry.

“Improving and developing China-Canada relations serves the interests of the people of both countries and is also conducive to safeguarding world peace, stability, development and prosperity,” said Xi. “This is the right choice.”

Carney said that the exchanges between Canada and China have increased in the past months and praised that now there is “greater predictability and stability” in their relationship.

“The stabilization of our bilateral trade arrangement is indicative of how we can work together more broadly, pragmatically, to solve problems,” he said.

Xi and Carney reached an agreement in January allowing tens of thousands of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at reduced tariffs.

Under the January agreement, Canada reduced its 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles to 6.1%, initially allowing up to 49,000 vehicles annually, with the cap increasing over time. In exchange, China agreed to lower tariffs on Canadian agricultural products, including canola.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.