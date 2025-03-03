News

Cape Coral 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Cape Coral, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Monday, while the low is 51 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 4 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 79 °F, low of 55 °F (44% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 76 °F, low of 62 °F (64% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 79 °F, low of 66 °F (67% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 69 °F, low of 56 °F (40% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 76 °F, low of 51 °F (25% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 78 °F, low of 63 °F (64% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 77 °F, low of 61 °F (87% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

