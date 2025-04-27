Child dies in drowning at Middleburg pool

A child is dead after drowning at a pool in Middleburg, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials first alerted the community to an investigation at the Pine Ridge Plantation amenity center and pool late Saturday afternoon.

The area was closed down for hours as deputies responded to the scene.

Due to the active investigation surrounding the drowning, CCSO only said that it involved a “juvenile.”

