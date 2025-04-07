China accuses US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Monday accused the U.S. of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs.

“Putting ‘America First’ over international rules is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.

Last week, Trump put an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods as part of “Liberation Day,” coming on top of two rounds of 10% tariffs already declared in February and March, which Trump said was due to Beijing’s role in the fentanyl crisis.

China and other governments retaliated quickly. China announced its own 34% tariff rate on U.S. goods, mirroring Trump's tariff rate for China.

China also suspended sorghum, poultry and bonemeal imports from some American companies. China’s latest retaliatory moves include more export controls on rare earth minerals, critical for various technologies, and a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization.

Lin said the new tariffs harmed the stability of global production and supply chain and seriously impacted the world's economic recovery.

“Pressure and threats are not the way to deal with China. China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” Lin added.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.