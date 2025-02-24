Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Sebastian metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 4 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#4. Fellsmere, FL

- Typical home value: $233,577

- 1-year price change: -2.1%

- 5-year price change: +51.4%

#3. Sebastian, FL

- Typical home value: $350,481

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +55.5%

#2. Vero Beach, FL

- Typical home value: $368,822

- 1-year price change: -2.3%

- 5-year price change: +55.6%

#1. Indian River Shores, FL

- Typical home value: $1,388,102

- 1-year price change: +0.4%

- 5-year price change: +82.5%