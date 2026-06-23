Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Sebring metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Sebring metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 5 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Avon Park, FL

- Typical home value: $210,772

- 1-year price change: -1.9%

- 5-year price change: +40.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Lake Placid, FL

- Typical home value: $240,714

- 1-year price change: -2.2%

- 5-year price change: +37.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Sebring, FL

- Typical home value: $241,650

- 1-year price change: -1.9%

- 5-year price change: +38.1%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Lorida, FL

- Typical home value: $260,997

- 1-year price change: -2.2%

- 5-year price change: +35.3%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Venus, FL

- Typical home value: $369,029

- 1-year price change: +4.8%

- 5-year price change: +44.6%