Coming Dec. 7: Salvation Army of Northeast Florida partners with Action News Jax for 2023 telethon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida for a live Telethon on December 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Our very own First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh has worked with this organization for years.

All donations collected in this one-day telethon will stay local to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of people in crisis.

Some of the services include basic needs, housing, rehabilitation, counseling, disaster relief, senior services, evangelism, and children’s services.

To donate, call 1-800-963-6061 on the day of the telethon.

If you need to contact the Salvation Army for more information, call 904-301-4800.

