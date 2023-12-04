12.04.23 New Zelle Policies / Devalued Travel Points

Zelle has been a conduit for pretext scams costing consumers billions. 13 months ago, Zelle promised that by January of this year, they'd have consumer protections in place. Never happened – until now. Also today, as the value of travel points continues downward, Clark helps you determine if credit cards tied into airline & hotel providers are worth the high annual fees – and the cards that may serve you better.

  • Zelle Reforms!: Segment 1
  • Ask Clark: Segment 2
  • Travel Credit Cards: Segment 3
  • Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

