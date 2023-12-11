The bad news on healthcare costs goes deep. Many are forgoing care, regardless of insurance status due to higher deductibles and copays. Clark explains the problem, the consequences, and what you can do to protect your health – and your wallet. Also today, great news for parents of college bound kids. There's a new rule involving how parental assets affect a child's eligibility for financial aid.

Shop Healthcare: Segment 1

Ask Clark: Segment 2

Retirement & College Financial Aid: Segment 3

Ask Clark: Segment 4

Mentioned on the show:

Clark.com resources

Learn more about your ad choices: megaphone.fm/adchoices

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

The post 12.11.23 Cost of Forgoing Healthcare / New Rule: Parental Assets & College Financial Aid appeared first on Clark Howard.