August Birthday Sale at One of Clark’s Favorite Travel Sites

By Anthony Hazzard
Going (formerly Scott's Cheap Flights) is having a birthday sale and as a result, their membership prices are deeply discounted.

Have you considered joining? Here is more information about the sale and what comes with each membership tier.

What’s The Deal

Going is pulling out all the stops for their birthday by offering an incredible deal for their customers. They are offering a free 14-day trial and a 40% discount on Premium and Elite memberships.

But maybe you aren’t sure which membership to join. Here’s the scoop:

Premium Membership:

  • Regularly $49 now $29
  • Geared to travelers who love adventure and international travel
  • Fare deals for Economy class
  • Deals to Continental US, Alaska, Hawaii, and US territories
  • International deals
  • Points and miles deals and other membership perks

Elite Membership:

  • Regularly $199 now $119
  • Geared to travelers who would like a little more comfort such as gourmet in-flight meals, priority boarding and even exclusive lounges
  • Fare deals for Economy, Premium economy, Business class, and First class
  • Deals to Continental US, Alaska, Hawaii, and US territories
  • International deals
  • Points and miles deals and other membership perks

It is important to note that this deal is valid from August 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. EST until September 1, 2024, at 5 a.m. EST.

No coupon code is necessary, and the discount will automatically apply at checkout. It is only available on the web and cannot be stacked with other offers.

Final Thoughts

If you have been considering a Going.com membership, now is a great time to join.

Are you currently a member or thinking about joining? Let us know your thoughts in our Clark.com community

