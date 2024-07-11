Costco recently announced a price increase for the first time since 2017! This will impact around 52 million Costco members in the U.S. and Canada.

What’s Changing

According to the Costco Wholesale Press Release, effective September 1, 2024, Gold Star members will see an annual increase of $5, and Executive members will see an increase of $10.

There is some good news. If you continue with an Executive membership, your rewards cap will increase from $1,000 to $1,250 in possible earned rewards. If you are a serious Costco shopper, you could make back that increase in spades.

What’s Not Changing

As of today, Costco is not making any other radical changes. The beloved hotdog and soda combo will remain at $1.50.

The services we use and love, such as Costco Optical, Costco Gas, Costco Tires, and more, will remain unchanged as well.

Other Options

Do you find that the increase is too steep? Maybe consider joining another wholesale club such as Sam's Club or BJ's. Their membership costs are slightly less than that of Costco and they offer similar services.

At Clark Deals, we always see discounts on Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale memberships. Check there to optimize your annual membership fee.

Currently, you can join Sam's Club for $20 for a whole year!

The post Costco Is Raising Membership Fees in September appeared first on Clark Howard.