Make-A-Will Month: 2024 Deal on Wills

August is National Make-A-Will Month. And now is a great time if you — for whatever reason — haven’t made yours yet. This article has all the resources for you to get started and finished quickly! Keep reading for:

National Make-A-Will Month Deals

From August 1st through the 31st, Legal Zoom is offering discounts on all their estate plans. If you're an existing customer, that discount is 20% off estate plans! For new customers, you can get 10% off plans. Here's what the sale looks like for new customers:

You'll also find deals on living trusts for individuals and couples. Individual prices range from $359 to $494 (down from $399 and $549). Prices for couples range from $449 to $584 (down from $499 and $649).

I've written a bit more about what LegalZoom includes in their basic and premium packages here.

Additional Will-Making Resources

Here at Team Clark, we love a good deal. We also love good, free resources! Depending on your estate planning needs, you might find that a free will maker is perfect for you. You can make a free will online with these companies:

If you're unsure whether a free resource can meet your needs, check out what money expert Clark Howard has to say about who should skip making a free will online.

And of course, there are online options with varying packages that start off on the lower end of affordability. Be sure to check out our list of 5 free or cheap options for the best online will makers!

