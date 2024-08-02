Select Chase Credit Cards Receive Extension of Valued Dining Perk

All information about Chase Freedom Unlimited®, Chase Freedom Flex® and Chase Slate® has been collected independently by Clark Howard, Inc.

Are you a Chase credit card holder who loves to order food via takeout or delivery?

I have some good news for you.

Chase and DoorDash just announced an extension of their partnership that will give select cardholders free or discounted food delivery benefits through at least the end of 2027.

And they even revealed they’ve added some new grocery delivery benefits to the partnership.

Let’s take a look at the details of the new agreement and which cards will qualify for benefits.

Chase Extends DoorDash DashPass Perks for Select Credit Cards

If you weren’t aware, Chase has been providing complimentary DoorDash DashPass members to select credit cards holders for several years now.

DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers exclusive deals, members-only benefits, and unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience and non-restaurant stores.

This perk was slated to come to an end, but the August 1st announcement reveals the companies have extended the window for that perk to continue beyond 2024. And, in the case of the Sapphire card line, you’ll be able to enjoy the perk through 2027.

The following Chase credit cards are included in this updated agreement:

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card

Chase Freedom Flex® Card

Chase Slate® Card (not currently accepting applications)

Both new and existing Chase credit cardholders can enjoy the fruits of the new agreement with DoorDash. So, if you have one of the listed cards and haven't claimed this perk, you can sign up and opt-in here.

Let’s take a look at the updated offer for four of the eligible credit cards.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Updated Offer Terms:

New and existing Sapphire Reserve cardmembers who have not yet activated the DashPass benefit can enroll to receive a complimentary DashPass benefit through December 31, 2027, or a minimum of 12 months, dependent upon the activation date.

New: Cardmembers with an activated Sapphire Reserve DashPass membership now receive two promos of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash.

Cardmembers with an activated Sapphire Reserve DashPass membership now receive two promos of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will continue to receive the existing $5 monthly DoorDash in-app credit through January 31, 2025. Beginning February 1, 2025, cardmembers will receive a new monthly benefit for $5 off restaurant orders on DoorDash.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Updated Offer Terms:

New and existing Sapphire Preferred cardmembers who have not yet activated the DashPass benefit can enroll to receive a complimentary DashPass benefit through December 31, 2027, or a minimum of 12 months, dependent upon the activation date.

New: Cardmembers with an activated Sapphire Preferred DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each calendar month at checkout on one grocery, convenience or other non-restaurant order on DoorDash.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Card

Updated Offer Terms:

Cardmembers who have not used the Chase DashPass benefit have until January 31, 2025, to enroll in the current benefit – three months of free membership followed by nine months of discounted DashPass.*

New: Starting February 1, 2025, new enrollees will receive six free months of DashPass.*

Starting February 1, 2025, new enrollees will receive six free months of DashPass.* New: Cardmembers who have activated a Freedom or Slate DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each quarter at checkout on one grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash.

Chase Freedom Flex® Card

Updated Offer Terms:

Cardmembers who have not used the Chase DashPass benefit have until January 31, 2025, to enroll in the current benefit – three months of free membership followed by nine months of discounted DashPass.*

New: Starting February 1, 2025, new enrollees will receive six free months of DashPass.*

Starting February 1, 2025, new enrollees will receive six free months of DashPass.* New: Cardmembers who have activated a Freedom or Slate DashPass membership now receive one promo of up to $10 off each quarter at checkout on one grocery, convenience, or other non-restaurant orders on DoorDash.

Will you be taking advantage of this benefit? Have you used it before? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the Clark.com community.

