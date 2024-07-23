What To Do if Your Flight Was Impacted by the CrowdStrike IT Outage

The recent global tech outage has impacted the operations of many airlines causing delays and cancellations at U.S. airports.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has determined that the delays and cancellations resulting from the system outage are “controllable.” A “controllable” flight cancellation or delay is attributable to the airline.

Airlines must adhere to the promises they make in their customer service plan, including commitments to care for customers in the event of controllable delays or cancellations. The Department will hold airlines accountable if they fail to do so.

Remember these commitments do not impact your entitlement to a refund.

Suppose an airline cancels a passenger’s flight or makes a significant change in the flight, regardless of the reason. In that case, airlines must provide a prompt refund to a ticketed passenger, including those with non-refundable tickets, should the passenger choose not to accept the alternative offered, such as rebooking on another flight.

Your Options and Rights

Visit the DOT dashboard to learn more about the services each U.S. airline provides to mitigate passenger inconveniences when the cause of a cancellation or delay is due to circumstances within the airline's control.

If you were caught up in the recent IT outage chaos, you may have a good case for some reimbursement of necessary expenses around your delay.

Did you pay for your ticket with a credit card? Travel insurance coverage can be found on many travel credit cards, but it can vary widely by issuer and even by card. Give your credit card company a call and describe your situation. It can't hurt to ask.

If you believe an airline has not fulfilled its customer service commitments, contact the airline to ensure it gives you what is owed. If you are not satisfied with the airline's response or conduct, you may file a complaint with DOT.

Final Thought

Travel disruptions can and will happen. Always prepare for a Plan B (or C, D) and know your customer rights for airfare refunds or paid services related to a scheduled flight (seats, bags). Whether you are entitled to a refund depends on many factors including the length of the delay, the length of the flight, and your particular circumstances.

