Crestview 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Crestview, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 82 °F on Saturday, while the low is 38 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 68 °F, low of 38 °F (32% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:10 AM, sunset at 5:46 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 71 °F, low of 48 °F (80% humidity)

- Overcast with a 97% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:09 AM, sunset at 5:46 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 70 °F, low of 50 °F (36% humidity)

- Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (12 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:08 AM, sunset at 5:47 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 62 °F, low of 42 °F (34% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:06 AM, sunset at 5:48 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 67 °F, low of 44 °F (46% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:05 AM, sunset at 5:49 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 82 °F, low of 62 °F (37% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:04 AM, sunset at 5:49 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 66 °F, low of 48 °F (49% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:03 AM, sunset at 5:50 PM

