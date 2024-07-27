Dangerous new trend involving minors attempting sting operations against alleged sex predators

ST. JOHNS COUTNY, Fla. — To catch a predator… But its kids playing Chris Hanson.

It’s a new social media trend and local law enforcement are warning it’s not only dangerous but could also make it harder to arrest and convict sexual predators.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to two calls in just the last week involving minors soliciting alleged child predators and attempting to confront them in public.

In PSA posted to social media, an agency spokesperson warned the trend could be dangerous, and encouraged parents to discourage their children from taking the law into their own hands.

“Please do not participate in this trend,” said SJCSO Public Affairs Officer Taylor Levesque.

There are several examples of social media accounts and group online involving adults setting up child predator stings… Many of those encounters end in violence.

We found one YouTube account that has set up at least two stings in Duval and one in Clay County within the past six months.

“Playing this game can lead to terrible unwanted consequences for these individuals,” said Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson.

Carson explained attempting a predator sting, when minors are involved, puts you at risk of assault, kidnapping or even being murdered.

Beyond those risks, a person’s lack of law enforcement training could result in evidence being thrown out, making it more difficult, or even impossible, for law enforcement to press charges.

“In addition to which you may get someone slandered in a way that causes that individual either to sue you or worse,” said Carson.

Carson said it’s not surprising to see the dangerous trend catching the interest of minors on social media, but at the end of the day, he argued it’s work is better left to law enforcement.

“Doing things that could literally end up in their being killed, and then they have no appreciation for that,” said Carson.

Carson urged the public, if you do have reason to believe someone is engaging in illegal activity like preying on children, the right move is always to call 911 or your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number and report the activity to the proper authorities.

