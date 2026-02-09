From Darnold's big day to Bad Bunny and MVP Matthew Stafford returning, an eventful Super Bowl week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Sam Darnold and that stingy Seattle Seahawks defense captured the franchise's second Super Bowl championship on the familiar field of their rival — the San Francisco 49ers.

General manager John Schneider considered that an advantage in his team's 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday night after Seattle won 13-3 at Levi's Stadium just last month.

“They've been a very confident group,” Schneider said.

Here’s a look at some top moments from Sunday’s game and the week leading up to Super Bowl 60 in the Bay Area:

Maye's health

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye received an injection before the game to numb his troublesome shoulder, then finished 27 for 43 for 295 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions for the AFC champions.

“There were more sways in the first half where I feel like I could have made a better throw or made a better decision,” he said.

Maye returned to health in the Super Bowl lead up after he didn't throw much last week because of his troublesome shoulder, which he injured on a scramble during the AFC championship game against the Denver Broncos.

Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny brought some of his country's rich culture and history to the Super Bowl, not to mention a surprise during his colorful halftime show: Lady Gaga. Ricky Martin, too.

Bad Bunny gave a roll call of the nations of North, South and Central America, including Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, the United States and Canada. A parade of flags from those nations made its way through the sugar cane fields that functioned as the show’s centerpiece.

Lady Gaga appeared at a real wedding scene on stage. The couple parted to show her on the stage, and she joined Bad Bunny in performing "Baile Inolvidable."

Stafford stays

Matthew Stafford won the AP Most Valuable Player award with his four daughters in tow Thursday night, then announced he would return to the Los Angeles Rams for another season.

Stafford turned 38 on Saturday and wants to chase another championship.

“Oh yeah, I’ll be back," the quarterback declared.

Welcome back, coach

For Terrell Williams, coaching at the Super Bowl meant so much after being away from the team during a nearly five-month fight with prostate cancer.

The Patriots welcomed back their defensive coordinator, who hadn't been traveling or on the sideline during his ordeal.

“It feels good,” Williams said. “Harold Landry made the comment that when I come in the building, I put a smile on their face because they see how hard I'm working and they know it's not easy. But my comment to Harold was: You guys are putting a smile on my face.’ So it's really like we're all working together. I'm happy to see them, they're happy to see me. What you realize is that we all struggle.”

Seahawks staff

The Super Bowl marked the final game for this Seahawks coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will depart to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. Kubiak will likely take some Seattle assistants along with him.

