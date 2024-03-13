Death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict after fight ruled a suicide, Oklahoma medical examiner says

OWASSO, Okla. — (AP) — The death of a nonbinary high school student who died the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.

A summary autopsy report shows 16-year-old Nex Benedict, who used they/them pronouns, had toxic levels of two drugs in their system and died of an overdose.

A complete autopsy will be released in 10 days in accordance with state law, the medical examiner's office said.

“From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide,” Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said in a statement. “However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office.”

Boatman would not confirm whether or not police found a note from Nex at the scene.

Nex was conscious and alert after the fight on Feb. 7 when telling police about the attack by three girls that occurred after the teen squirted them with water, according to police video released last month.

