Decision day for mayor on Jax immigration bill

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is expected to soon announce whether she’ll sign a new immigration bill. The bill sponsor has argued her decision will determine whether or not Jacksonville will be a “sanctuary city.” Council Member Rory Diamond’s bill would restrict organizations that receive tax dollars from the City from providing services to people who are here in the country illegally. The mayor earlier this year did not sign a bill that makes it a crime to enter Duval County without legal status in the country, allowing it to take effect. The mayor’s office says she’s doing a final review and will announce her decision before tonight’s council meeting.

A tentative truce between Israel and Iran may be faltering. Israel vowed to retaliate Tuesday after saying Iran launched missiles into its airspace more than two hours after the ceasefire was supposed to take effect. State media reported that Iran’s military denied firing on Israel.

Jacksonville homicide detectives are working to identify a suspect in a deadly shooting on the Eastside. Police responded around 9:20 pm Monday to Florida Avenue near A. Philip Randolph Park where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital a short time later. Detectives say the circumstances that led to the shooting are unknown. Crimestoppers offers cash rewards for tips that are made anonymously to 866-845-TIPS.

Alligator Alcatraz, a new facility for illegal immigrants, could be coming to Miami-Dade County. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says the federal government has approved funding to build a detention center in the Everglades. Uthmeier says the land off Tamiami Trail is virtually abandoned. Work appears to have already started even though the state has yet to buy the land from Miami-Dade and Collier counties. The state is offering $20 million.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot day though cooler at the beaches thanks to a steady breeze off the Atlantic. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Tuesday will be the 20th straight day at 90+ at Jacksonville International Airport. It remains dry, which is noteworthy for this time of year. Widely scattered afternoon showers and storms return on Thursday, increasing each day this weekend.

