Deputies: Georgia couple found asleep, surrounded by alcohol, as kids wander away on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Georgia family’s vacation in Florida took a bad turn when police arrested the parents and took their children to protective services.

It all started when Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found them passed out on Daytona Beach surrounded by open cans of alcohol, their children nowhere in sight.

Deputy body-worn footage released by VCSO appeared to show the couple sleeping, surrounded by open cans of alcohol, open beach chairs and toys, Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

In the video, deputies are seen and heard repeatedly trying to wake the couple up.

WATCH: Deputies arrest Georgia couple on Daytona Beach (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Timothy Stephens and his fiancee Alyssia Langley were arrested, but not before Stephens tried to make a run for it, knocking himself unconscious on the hard-packed sand.

Police later found the kids, ages 5 and 7, swimming in the pool of the hotel they were staying in, Action News Jax sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports.

Warning: Graphic language:

WATCH: Georgia couple arrested on Daytona Beach (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Stephens is not the biological father of the children, WSB-TV reports, but Langley said he shares the responsibility of caring for them with her, therefore making him a legal guardian. The kids referred to him as “dad” and “other daddy.”

Langley’s grandfather told deputies that he would drive down from Georgia to take custody of the children, WSB-TV said.

Both Stephens and Langley posted bond and were released the next day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.