DHS' Noem vows to continue Trump's immigration crackdown, as judge says Guard deployment was illegal

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem pledged Thursday to carry on with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown despite waves of unrest across the U.S. Hours later a judge issued a temporary restraining order directing President Donald Trump to return control to California over National Guard troops he deployed after protests erupted over the immigration crackdown.

The federal judge's order, which takes effect at noon Friday, said the Guard deployment was illegal and both violated the Tenth Amendment and exceeded Trump's statutory authority. The order applies only to the National Guard troops and not Marines who were also deployed to the LA protests. The judge said he would not rule on the Marines because they are not out on the streets yet.

“Today was really about a test of democracy, and today we passed the test,” Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had asked the judge for an emergency stop to troops helping carry out immigration raids, said in a news conference after the decision.

The White House had no immediate comment, but the federal government immediately filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit court. On Wednesday the Trump administration called Newsom’s lawsuit a “crass political stunt endangering American lives.”

It was not immediately clear how the decision would change the situation on the ground. But Newsom said the Guard troops will be redeployed to “what they were doing before Donald Trump commandeered them.”

As the ruling came in, more than 40 Guard members stood behind riot shields outside the Metropolitan Detention Complex in downtown LA, facing down a crowd of demonstrators who have gathered nightly to protest their presence.

“It goes to show that Trump is abusing his power,” said Omar Briseno, a 36-year-old warehouse associate, in response to the news of the order. “Now they really shouldn’t be here. It’s illegal.”

The developments unfolded as cities nationwide braced for major demonstrations against Trump over the weekend, and their leaders pleaded with residents to protest peacefully.

‘This is only going to continue,’ DHS chief says of raids

Noem said the immigration raids that fueled the protests would move forward and agents have thousands of targets.

"This is only going to continue until we have peace on the streets of Los Angeles," she said during a news conference that was interrupted by shouting from U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat who was forcibly removed from the event.

Newsom has warned that the military intervention is part of a broader effort by Trump to overturn norms at the heart of the nation's democracy. He also said sending Guard troops on the raids has further inflamed tensions in LA.

So far the protests have been centered mostly in downtown near City Hall and a federal detention center where some immigrants are being held. Much of the sprawling city has been spared from the protests.

Demonstrations have picked up across the U.S., emerging in more than a dozen major cities. On Wednesday police in Seattle used pepper spray to clear out protesters, and officers in Denver used smoke and pepper balls to control a crowd.

Police in riot gear — many on horseback — charged at a group of protesters Wednesday night in LA just before the start of the second night of a downtown curfew. The officers struck some demonstrators with wooden rods and later fired crowd-control projectiles, and there were a handful of arrests.

Mayor Karen Bass said during a news conference Thursday that the previous night's arrests were for more minor infractions like unlawful assembly and curfew violations. She said the curfew would be in place again.

Noem calls action in LA a blueprint

The immigration agents conducting the raids in LA are “putting together a model and a blueprint” for other communities, Noem said.

She pledged that federal authorities “are not going away” even though, she said, officers have been hit with rocks and bricks and assaulted. She said people with criminal records who are in the country illegally and violent protesters will “face consequences.”

“Just because you think you’re here as a citizen, or because you’re a member of a certain group or you’re not a citizen, it doesn’t mean that you’re going to be protected and not face consequences from the laws that this country stands for," she said.

Noem criticized the Padilla's interruption, calling it "inappropriate.” A statement from her agency said the two met after the news conference for about 15 minutes, but it also chided him for “disrespectful political theater.”

Padilla said later that he was demanding answers about the “increasingly extreme immigration enforcement actions” and only wanted to ask Noem a question. He said he was handcuffed but not arrested.

“If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question, I can only imagine what they are doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers throughout the Los Angeles community,” he said.

Military involvement escalates in LA

The administration has said it is willing to send troops to other cities to assist with immigration enforcement and controlling disturbances — in line with what Trump promised during last year's campaign.

Some 2,000 Guard soldiers were in the nation's second-largest city and were soon to be joined by 2,000 more, along with about 700 Marines, said Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, who is in charge of the operation.

About 500 of the Guard troops deployed to the Los Angeles protests have been trained to accompany agents on immigration operations, Sherman said Wednesday. The Guard has the authority to temporarily detain people who attack officers, but any arrests must be made by law enforcement.

States face questions on deploying troops

With more demonstrations expected over the weekend, and the possibility that Trump could send troops to other states for immigration enforcement, governors are weighing what to do.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has put 5,000 National Guard members on standby in cities where demonstrations are planned. In other Republican-controlled states, governors have not said when or how they may deploy troops.

A group of Democratic governors earlier signed a statement this week calling Trump’s deployments “an alarming abuse of power.”

Hundreds arrested in LA protests

There have been about 470 arrests since Saturday, the vast majority of which were for failing to leave the area at the request of law enforcement, according to the police department.

There have been a handful of more serious charges, including for assault against officers and for possession of a Molotov cocktail and a gun. Nine officers have been hurt, mostly with minor injuries.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco and Seewer from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press writers Julie Watson in San Diego, Jesse Bedayn in Denver, and Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas, and Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed.

