Duval jail custody death of Charles Faggart draws another demonstration

It’s now been over two months since Charles Faggart died after an incident in the Duval County jail, and his family and loved ones are still left looking for answers. Another protest is planned today, demanding the State Attorney’s Office release its findings.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot afternoon with inland showers/storms. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says highs today will be in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast. A few widely scattered inland afternoon storms developing between 2-4 pm. A lot of dry times over the weekend with isolated to widely scattered inland moving showers/storms.

Rescue flights carrying Jewish-American evacuees from Israel have begun arriving in Florida. The first charter flight landed yesterday Tampa International Airport. The evacuees were protected by the Israeli navy during a sea crossing to Cyprus before being flown to Tampa through a state-coordinated effort led by Governor Ron DeSantis. Meanwhile, dozens more evacuees arrived at Miami International Airport after a journey through Jordan.

Expect to get a letter explaining why trash fees are going to be surging in St. Johns. The Board of County Commissioners passed the rate hike modifications to the county’s Solid Waste Assessment and voted to put out the letters notifying residents. Florida law requires a public comment period before the rate hike can be implemented. That is scheduled for August 5th.

Florida taxpayers are expected to save $1.3 billion in the next fiscal year under the tax package passed by state lawmakers this week. The biggest savings comes in the form of the elimination of the business rent tax. There’s also permanent year-round sales tax cuts on certain hurricane preparedness items, a permanent one-month back to school sales tax holiday and a one-time outdoor sales tax holiday. While lawmakers didn’t act on property tax reform directly this year, they did approve a state-led study into the issue. The findings will help guide lawmakers’ decision making on how to best move forward on the issue next year.

AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically during the Independence Day holiday period (Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6). This represents an increase of 1.7 million travelers over last year and 7 million more than in 2019. Florida travel is expected to reach historic levels, with nearly 4.6 million Floridians hitting the road, skies, and rails – that’s up 146,000 (3%) from last year.

