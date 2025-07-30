Edmunds small luxury SUV test: 2025 Acura ADX vs 2025 BMW X1

The 2025 Acura ADX is all-new this year, and it takes its place as Acura's smallest and least expensive crossover SUV. If you think Acura's RDX or MDX are too big or too expensive, the entry-level ADX could very well satisfy.

Among many rivals the ADX faces, one of the most well-established models is the 2025 BMW X1. The X1 arrived in BMW dealerships more than a decade ago, and BMW released this latest third-generation X1 for the 2023 model year. Similar to how Acura positions the ADX, the X1 is the entry point to BMW's extensive lineup of SUVs.

The ADX and X1 each have seating for five and city-friendly dimensions. But there are differences in price, features and how each drives. Edmunds’ team of experts tested them to find out which pint-size SUV is the better buy.

Engines and fuel economy

The ADX has a 190-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. Unfortunately, Edmunds found the ADX lacks the refined dynamics found in other Acura vehicles, particularly regarding acceleration. The ADX needed 9.4 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph during Edmunds’ testing. This is much slower than nearly all direct rivals, including the spry X1.

In comparison, the BMW X1 delivers more of the premium driving feel expected in a luxury vehicle. A turbocharged four-cylinder produces 241 horsepower in the entry-level xDrive28i model or 341 horsepower in the zesty M35i. Each is fitted to a seven-speed automatic transmission and, unlike the ADX, all-wheel drive is standard. Edmunds found its xDrive28i test vehicle needed only 5.9 seconds for the same sprint to 60 mph. That’s a difference you’ll feel whenever you need to get up to speed on the highway or desire a burst of power to pass a slow-moving car.

Fuel economy is a bragging point of both SUVs. The ADX and X1 xDrive28i each offer an EPA-estimated 28 mpg combined city/highway — this dips to 27 mpg when the ADX is fitted with all-wheel drive.

Winner: BMW X1

Features and value

On price alone, the ADX appears the clear winner. It starts at $36,350 including destination charges. That’s thousands less than the X1’s entry-level price of $42,525. Standard features in the ADX include synthetic leather upholstery, a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless device charging, and ambient LED interior lighting. It also comes packed with an impressive roster of driver aids, such as blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.

While the X1 is more expensive, it does get all-wheel drive as standard and not an extra-cost option like it is on the ADX. The racy M35i delivers plenty of punch, though it comes with a price — specifically one starting north of $50,000. Similar to its Acura rival, the X1 is nicely equipped with tech features like a digital instrument display, a 10.2-inch touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity. The X1 doesn’t come with as many standard driver aids, though it does offer a few extra ones that can’t get on an ADX at all.

Winner: tie

Comfort and utility

Edmunds experts found the front seats in the ADX A-Spec Advance test vehicle comfortable, highly adjustable, and wrapped in quality leather upholstery. In comparison, the optional M Sport front seats of Edmunds’ X1 test vehicle proved great at holding you in place during quick cornering but possibly too firm for ensuring comfort on long drives.

The same held true for the X1’s sport-tuned suspension; Edmunds suggests choosing standard seat and suspension settings to boost the X1’s comfort levels. Both come standard with heated front seats, but only the ADX has available ventilated seats to help you stay cool on hot days. In the X1’s favor is its quiet cabin. The ADX, in contrast, lets in a lot of wind and road noise when you’re driving on the highway.

Both of these SUVs are respectably roomy. The X1 has more overall headroom front and rear, though the ADX fights back with a small edge in rear legroom. Cargo space is another near tie — the ADX provides up to 24.4 cubic feet of storage compared to 25.7 cubic feet with the X1.

This is a close category, but the X1 has enough of an advantage to give it the edge.

Winner: BMW X1

Edmunds says

The Acura ADX will appeal to you if you’re looking for a small crossover SUV that’s attractively priced. But it also doesn’t do much to differentiate itself from a field full of more accomplished rivals. Overall, Edmunds recommends the X1. It’s enjoyable to drive and pleasingly luxurious while still being practical.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.