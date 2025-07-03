Jacksonville University announces 2025 Glover Fellows, supporting emerging Public Policy leaders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute has awarded the 2025 Master in Public Policy (MPP) Nathaniel Glover Fellowship to Erica-Christina Bartley and Ciara Campbell, providing them with a full scholarship, stipend, and internship in the Jacksonville Mayor’s Office.

“The MPP Nathaniel Glover Fellowship Program is perhaps the best example of how we accomplish the Institute’s mission to inspire a new generation of civic leaders with a servant’s heart,” said Rick Mullaney, Executive Director of the Public Policy Institute and Robert T. Shircliff Chair in Public Policy.

“In its brief history, our graduates have successfully run for public office, been hired as officers of nonprofits, and been promoted to important local government positions. They are creating a better future for the City of Jacksonville and beyond.”

Mayor Donna Deegan praised Nathaniel Glover’s contributions, stating, “Nat has answered the call of public service so many times in his life, and few people have done more for the citizens of Jacksonville.”

Named in honor of Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Glover, the fellowship provides an exceptional opportunity to earn a Master in Public Policy degree and pursue a career in public service. Glover is a former Jacksonville Sheriff and President of Edward Waters University.

James Ellout, a 2022 Glover Fellow and Vice President of United Way of Northeast Florida, shared his experience with the fellowship.

“The Fellowship provided me with the resources, knowledge, and networking opportunities I needed to become a thought leader in the community and make a meaningful contribution to the policy landscape,” said Ellout.

