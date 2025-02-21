News

ESPN and Major League Baseball agree to end their deal after 2025 season, AP source says

By JOE REEDY
Manfred Baseball MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
ESPN's coverage of Major League Baseball games will conclude at the end of the 2025 season.

Both parties agreed to end their national television deal early, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an announcement had not been made.

The ESPN-Major League Baseball split was first reported by The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a memo to owners that MLB has “not been pleased with the minimal coverage that MLB has received on ESPN’s platforms over the past several years."

There was a March 1 deadline for MLB and ESPN to opt out of the final three years of their contract. The sides agreed to a seven-year deal in 2021 that averaged $550 million per season.

ESPN has carried MLB games since 1990, but the network cut back its coverage in the current contract to 30 regular-season games — mostly on Sunday night — and the Wild Card postseason series. ESPN also had the Home Run Derby and 10 spring training games.

