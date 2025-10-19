Kenya ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga buried as the country faces political uncertainty

NAIROBI, Kenya — Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was buried Sunday at his rural home as the country, which has previously been marred by post-election violence and anti-government protests, faces political uncertainty.

Leaders present at the burial, who included President William Ruto who signed a political pact with Odinga early this year, talked about the need for Odinga's ODM party to remain united, and either form or join the next government after the 2027 election.

Odinga, a democracy champion, was accorded full military honors that included a 17-gun salute by the army and was buried next to his father, Jaramogi, who fought for Kenya’s independence and was the country’s first vice president.

Thousands of Kenyans and dignitaries from across Africa attended the final interment of a man described as a “selfless pan-Africanist.” The wailing mourners breached a security cordon to gain access to the burial site, which was initially only for family members and leaders.

Odinga, 80, died in India on Wednesday, and his body was received by thousands of mourners in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Thursday. Four public viewing events have been held in the past three days, attracting thousands of mourners and leaving five people dead and hundreds injured during stampedes.

Though he never succeeded in his five campaigns to be president, Odinga entered into political agreements with three of the country's five presidents when tensions rose after elections.

Ruto said that he would support Odinga's party to remain united and honor the political pact signed earlier in the year that saw opposition members appointed as ministers.

“I am very proud today that Raila Amolo Odinga is being rested when one of his own students — a man he has mentored — is today the president of Kenya,” he said.

Ruto had on Friday said that Odinga helped him "steady the country" after a political pact signed in March this year, following months of anti-government protests that saw young Kenyans storm and burn part of parliament buildings.

Odinga's party officials were divided in their tributes, with some insisting they would honor the pact with government, while others hinted at an intention to steer clear of his former political rivals who tear-gassed him during opposition protests.

Odinga unsuccessfully ran for the African Union chairperson position, but previously mediated political impasses in the continent.

Former AU Deputy Chairperson Erastus Mwencha said that Odinga’s influence is continental.

“I see him as one of those who fought for the second liberation,” he said, adding that some African countries are still struggling for democracy.

While serving as the prime minister in 2010, Odinga played a critical role in constitutional review.

Since his death, dozens of world leaders have hailed his statesmanship.

Odinga's survivors include his wife Ida and children Rosemary, Raila Junior and Winnie.

