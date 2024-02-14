19 Florida restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide

The Michelin Guide announced Wednesday that it has added 19 Florida restaurants to its selection.

None are in the Jacksonville area, but the spots that have been added are in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Winter Park.

Michelin said it announced the new selections “to help food lovers enjoy new discoveries before the full selection is revealed April 18 at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony at the Tampa EDITION hotel.”

At the ceremony, “chefs and restaurant teams will learn in real time whether their establishments have received culinary distinctions such as MICHELIN Stars, Bib Gourmands or other professional award distinctions,” Michelin said in a news release.

