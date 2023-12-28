Local

3 Florida cities make list of top 50 places to live in the U.S.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Money.com has ranked the 50 best places to live in the U.S. Two Georgia cities made the list!

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Three Florida cities made Money.com’s annual “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking.

The website looks at U.S. cities regarding economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie to determine which cities make the list.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This year, Atlanta came in at the top of the list based on its booming jobs market and “eye on equality.”

The Florida cities made the list are: Tampa at No. 9, Altamonte Springs at No. 33, and Sarasota at No. 43.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s the entire top 50:

  1. Atlanta, Ga.
  2. Tempe, Arizona
  3. Kirkland, Washington
  4. Raleigh, North Carolina
  5. Roger’s Park (Chicago), Illinois
  6. Columbia, Maryland
  7. Somerville, Massachusetts
  8. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Jersey City, New Jersey
  11. Boise, Idaho
  12. Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  13. Irvine, California
  14. Fort Lee, New Jersey
  15. Arlington, Virginia
  16. Naperville, Illinois
  17. Milton, Massachusetts
  18. Fremont, California
  19. Carmel, Indiana
  20. Rockville, Maryland
  21. Franklin, Tennessee
  22. San Diego, California
  23. Hillsboro, Oregon
  24. Abington, Pennsylvania
  25. San Jose, California
  26. Alexandria, Virginia
  27. Chanhassen, Minnesota
  28. Denver, Colorado
  29. Overland Park, Kansas
  30. Morristown, New Jersey
  31. Lafayette, Colorado
  32. Camas, Washington
  33. Altamonte Springs, Florida
  34. South Burlington, Vermont
  35. Marietta, Georgia
  36. Kirkwood Missouri
  37. Glen Cove, New York
  38. Kaneohe, Hawaii
  39. Hutto, Texas
  40. Madison, Wisconsin
  41. Salt Lake City, Utah
  42. Bentonville, Arkansas
  43. Sarasota, Florida
  44. Nashua, New Hampshire
  45. Norman, Oklahoma
  46. Greenville, South Carolina
  47. Juneau, Alaska
  48. Coralville, Iowa
  49. Jeffersonville, Indiana
  50. Sparks, Nevada

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!