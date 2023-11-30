5 Florida restaurants make Yelp’s Best New Restaurants of 2023

Five Florida restaurants made Yelp’s Best New Restaurants of 2023.

The list of 25 restaurants features restaurants that have debuted since January 2022.

You’ll have to head down to South Florida to try the cuisine at the Florida restaurants because that’s where they’re all located. They include:

Osteria (#6) in Miami

For this Italian comfort food restaurant, Yelp said, “Reviewers talk up the pasta choices and specials, such as Ravioli Fichi e Gorgonzola (fig-filled house-made ravioli with gorgonzola sauce and crispy prosciutto) and Cacio e Pepe e Tartufo (pasta prepared tableside in a wheel of Pecorino Romano cheese and topped with shaved truffles).”

Lion & The Rambler (#7) in Coral Gables

Michael Bolen, owner-chef of this New American restaurant told Yelp, “By making everything from scratch, we’re able to control the entire process and come up with profound flavors that we otherwise couldn’t do.” The most popular dishes here include Boniato Pelmeni, Steak Tartare, Maitake Mushrooms in a parsley and garlic sabayon; on the current tasting menu, Grilled Lobster with roasted beets, broccolini, and Castelfranco (Italian bitter greens).

Eating House (#10) in Coral Gables

This place that specializes in American and Italian cuisine has a “cool and contemporary” ambiance, Yelp said in its entry. Also, “Yelpers especially love the whimsically elevated brunch menu, which features crispy Tater Tots with black truffle catsup, plus ‘decadent’ Cap’n Crunch Pancakes with vanilla butter and condensed-milk ‘syrup.’”

Walrus Rodeo (#11) in Miami

Another Italian “hotspot” with “eclectic” dishes, Yelp said, such as “Mustard Green Lasagna with rich lamb ragu to a Carrot Tartare with carrot-top salsa (served with carrot chips), and Cabbage Carbonara topped with crispy pancetta and a fermented hollandaise.”

The Katherine (#13) in Fort Lauderdale

Specializing in small plates, Yelp said The Katherine features a “globally inspired menu that changes based on seasonality and sustainability features such favorites as Clam Chowder Fries (steamed clams in creamy broth under a mound of crisp potatoes), Whipped Ricotta (with oven-roasted tomatoes and aged balsamic drizzle), and spicy tuna sashimi with sweet soy over crispy rice.”

To look at the full list, you can click here.

