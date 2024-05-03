Local

Boeing’s Starliner flight test: Meet the astronauts

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Astronauts Suni Williams & Butch Wilmore NASA and Boeing are counting down to the first crewed launch of the new Starliner spacecraft. The launch will be a flight test for Starliner to prove its ability to launch astronauts to the International Space Station. Veteran NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore recently arrived at Central Florida to begin final preparations. (NASA)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is preparing to blast off from Florida’s Space Coast next week.

Two astronauts will conduct a test flight aboard the company’s spacecraft to approach the International Space Station.

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been getting ready for the launch and gave an update on Wednesday.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and Starliner spacecraft are scheduled to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:34 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

