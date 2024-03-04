Local

Busch Gardens has reopened the Kangaloom habitat to the public

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Busch Gardens has reopened the Kangaloom habitat to the public (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. — Leap back into action with a grand reopening of the kangaroo habitat at Busch Gardens.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced a grand reopening of its kangaroo habitat, Kangaloom.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV reported that the interactive experience is home to 29 kangaroos, eight wallabies and one wallaroo.

The newly renovated habitat will allow visitors free access to all the micropods throughout the habitat with “kangaroo hallways”.

