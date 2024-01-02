Local

Delta suing Florida for $1.7 million in over-paid taxes

By Christopher Heath, WFTV.com and ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Delta Air Lines A Delta airlines plane is seen as it comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File)

Delta Airlines is suing the state of Florida for more than $1.7 million in overpaid taxes dating back to 2012.

The Atlanta-based airline filed the lawsuit in Tallahassee, alleging four audits show it overpaid the Florida Department of Revenue and the department denied its request for a refund.

Delta, which services airports across the state, says the issue is due to the way the state viewed the tax, listing it as a sales tax and not a “use tax.”

The airline is requesting both a refund from the state for the $1.7 million as well as interest on the money.

The state has not responded. Read the complaint below:

Complaint by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

