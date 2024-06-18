Deputies: 14-year-old arrested after sexual assault of 91-year-old Florida woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the beating and sexual assault of a 91-year-old woman.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Sunday, June 9, around midnight the suspect entered the victim’s home, striking the victim and then sexually battering her, deputies said.

Forensic investigators positively identified the suspect through DNA evidence.

On Monday, deputies arrested a 14-year-old for this brutal crime.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: ‘Life changing:’ Those with special needs gather for Family Café conference in Orlando

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.