Local

Deputies: 14-year-old arrested after sexual assault of 91-year-old Florida woman

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Deputies: 14-year-old arrested after sexual assault of 91-year-old woman The Marion County Sheriff’s announced an arrest in the beating and sexual assault of a 91-year-old woman. (WFTV)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the beating and sexual assault of a 91-year-old woman.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Sunday, June 9, around midnight the suspect entered the victim’s home, striking the victim and then sexually battering her, deputies said.

Forensic investigators positively identified the suspect through DNA evidence.

On Monday, deputies arrested a 14-year-old for this brutal crime.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: ‘Life changing:’ Those with special needs gather for Family Café conference in Orlando

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!