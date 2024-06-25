Local

EDC Orlando reveals full 2024 lineup

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Photos: Day 1 of EDC Orlando 2023 Hundreds of thousands attend the opening day of Electric Daisy Carnaval Orlando on Friday, Nov. 10. (Photos courtesy: Insomniac) ((Photos courtesy: Insomniac))

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando released its full lineup Monday for November.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

EDC Orlando will once again bring electronic dance music, full-size carnival rides, performers and art to Tinker Field for a 13th year.

This year’s festival will be held Nov. 8 through Nov. 10 and will include a lineup of more than 100 performers, including Tiësto, John Summit, FISHER, Diplo, Alesso, Illenium, Kaskade, Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, Oliver Heldens and Steve Aoki.

Tickets will go back on sale at noon Thursday.

CLICK HERE to see full list of artists by WFTV.

Read: Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon, more showers and storms on the way

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!