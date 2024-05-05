Flagler County woman arrested for breaking into ex-husband’s home, trying to stab him in his sleep

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — An Ormond Beach woman is facing multiple charges after she broke into her ex-husband’s home in Bunnell in the early morning hours of April 26.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that just after 2:40 a.m. 40-year-old Melinda Gould called 911 to request a wellness check on her ex-husband’s home in Bunnell. She told the 911 operator that she had just woken up from a nightmare in which she heard gunshots at his residence where her children were staying.

When FCSO Deputy Anderson arrived at the residence, all the lights were off, and he didn’t observe anything out of the ordinary.

When he called Gould back as she requested and told her he didn’t see anything suspicious, she told him to, “Go f*** yourself.”

Almost an hour later, at 3:48 a.m., Anderson responded to the home again after the FCSO Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman claiming her boyfriend’s ex-wife had broken into the home, was standing over their bed while they were sleeping and then attempted to stab him.

When Anderson arrived, he located a silver van, later identified as Gould’s registered vehicle, parked in the driveway. The front door was open, and inside he found the man holding Gould to the floor. A filet knife was located nearby. The couple’s 3 children were also inside, unharmed but traumatized from the event.

Deputies later determined that after receiving the call from Anderson advising that her ex-husband’s home was safe and secure, Gould attempted to purchase a gun from a man she saw across the street to kill her ex-husband. When she couldn’t get a gun from the man, she stated she went there to check on her kids and grabbed a knife from the couple’s kitchen.

Gould was arrested for aggravated assault, armed burglary of dwelling or structure and 2 counts of child abuse with mental injury. She had previously trespassed at the home in October 2022, so she was also charged with trespassing after a warning.

Gould was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Two days later, while still incarcerated, Gould was involved in a physical fight with another inmate. Deputies determined that Gould was attempting to break a jail tablet by hitting it against the ceiling of her jail cell before throwing it at another inmate. She was charged with battery on a detained person.

Gould is being held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Gould has numerous arrests in Flagler County: 1 for trespassing after a warning in April 2023 and 1 from 2022 for battery on a law enforcement officer or EMT.

Filet knife from attempted stabbing (Flagler County Sheriff's Office) (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

