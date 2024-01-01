Florida activates changes to ‘Move Over’ law requiring drivers to get over for disabled vehicles

TAMPA, Fla. — With the start of the new year, new laws go into effect, including Florida’s enhanced “Move Over” law.

Floridians have previously been required to move over for first responders, tow trucks and municipal vehicles, but now, drivers are also required to move over for a disabled vehicle displaying either its hazard lights, emergency flares or emergency signage.

Violators could be cited with a noncriminal moving violation and a fine of up to $158.

“AAA has advocated for a stronger move over law through our ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign and is glad to see it come to fruition,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA. “The roadside is a dangerous place for anyone, whether it’s a first responder or a daily commuter. We hope this enhancement to the current law will save lives by reminding drivers to give extra space when passing anyone on the roadside.”

Historically, the roadside has been a dangerous place for disabled motorists and emergency workers. From 2016-2020, AAA counted an average of nearly 350 people per year being struck and killed while outside a disabled vehicle on the roadside.

On average, 2 emergency responders, including tow workers, are struck and killed every month by a driver who doesn’t move over to an adjacent lane, which allows the roadside rescuers the space to operate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Roadside crashes are notably deadly for tow workers. Government data shows that tow operators are killed at a rate of almost 43 deaths per 100,000 workers, compared to just 3 for all other industries.

“These heroes put their lives on the line every time they rescue someone on the roadside,” said Jenkins. “We ask that drivers minimize distractions and constantly pay attention to the road ahead of you. Moving over just a few feet could mean the difference of life and death.”

